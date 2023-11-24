Ukraine develops new medical evacuation vehicle

Anna Gvozdiar, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, disclosed the ongoing development of a cutting-edge armored medical evacuation vehicle during an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

In her statement, Hvozdiar highlighted a private company’s initiative in designing a medical evacuation variant of the Kozak armored vehicle, dedicated to evacuating and transporting injured soldiers from the battlefield and providing essential medical aid.

The newly envisioned armored medical evacuation vehicle is built on a 4×4 wheeled chassis with a reinforced armored body. Its mechanical components are based on the Ford F550 truck platform, fortified to meet stringent military specifications.

The rear medical compartment is designed to accommodate one medical professional and up to four injured personnel. Equipped with two rear doors for swift ingress and egress of the wounded, the medical cabin aims to optimize medical care in critical situations.

Ongoing rigorous testing and alignment with military personnel feedback are currently underway to fine-tune the features and functionalities of this novel armored vehicle, ensuring it caters to the specific needs and preferences of servicemen.