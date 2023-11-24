Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Ukraine develops new medical evacuation vehicle

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Anna Gvozdiar, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, disclosed the ongoing development of a cutting-edge armored medical evacuation vehicle during an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

In her statement, Hvozdiar highlighted a private company’s initiative in designing a medical evacuation variant of the Kozak armored vehicle, dedicated to evacuating and transporting injured soldiers from the battlefield and providing essential medical aid.

The newly envisioned armored medical evacuation vehicle is built on a 4×4 wheeled chassis with a reinforced armored body. Its mechanical components are based on the Ford F550 truck platform, fortified to meet stringent military specifications.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The rear medical compartment is designed to accommodate one medical professional and up to four injured personnel. Equipped with two rear doors for swift ingress and egress of the wounded, the medical cabin aims to optimize medical care in critical situations.

Photo courtesy of Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Ongoing rigorous testing and alignment with military personnel feedback are currently underway to fine-tune the features and functionalities of this novel armored vehicle, ensuring it caters to the specific needs and preferences of servicemen.

Photo courtesy of Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The confirmed loss of the newest armored all-terrain vehicle, Plastun-SN, recently deployed to military units, deals another blow to the beleaguered reputation of the...

Reports claim Russia’s MiG-35 fighter is being used against Ukraine

Aviation

Futuristic stealth corvette spotted in China

Maritime Security

China builds massive special-purpose vessel

Maritime Security

Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

Army

Ukrainian sniper destroys record for longest kill

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.