Ukraine captures Russia’s heavy self-propelled artillery system

Ukrainian servicemen have captured a Russian heavy self-propelled artillery system in the southern Kherson region.

The Clash Report says the Ukrainian military has captured a Russian 2S5 Giatsint self-propelled gun during Ukraine’s offensive in Kherson.

The 2S5 is a Soviet-era 152 mm self-propelled gun capable of firing low-yield nuclear projectiles. The howitzer entered service with the Soviet Army in 1976. Production commenced during the same year and ceased in the early 1990s.

The heavy artillery system is armed with 2A37 cannon which can fire firing conventional ammunition at a maximum range of 28,4 km and HE projectiles with an advanced aerodynamic form at maximum range of 37 km.

Deploying to fire the gun takes 3 minutes, and it can sustain a rate of fire of 5 to 6 rounds per minute. Most of the crew, with the exception of the gunner, deploys outside of the vehicle while firing. It is usually accompanied by an ammunition carrier with an additional 30 rounds of ammunition.