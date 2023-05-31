Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Ukraine blows up part of one of Russia’s most advanced air defense system

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
11093

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed part of one of Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile systems in the Kherson region.

Pictures of what looks to be the damaged 55K6E mobile command post confirmed that Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian S-400 air defense system.

The system was destroyed by a Ukrainian HIMARS strike during an attack on one of the warehouses in Kherson on May 20, 2023.

The 55K6E is a truck-mounted command post ‘container’ designed to integrate with specific interfaces and software of S-400 Triumf radar systems. The design shares the wheeled chassis of the Ural truck with other battery elements and uses a telescoping mast to maximize the RF datalink coverage footprint.

The mobile command post is designed to provide automated control of separate air defense missile systems and their combinations, making up air defense grouping.

The S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is a mobile, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed in the late 1990s by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering as an upgrade to the S-300 family.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

