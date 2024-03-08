Friday, March 8, 2024
Ukraine blows up one of Russia’s most modern electronic warfare system

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said on Friday that it had destroyed Russia’s advanced R-330 “Zhitel” mobile truck-mounted electronic warfare jamming communication system.

During reconnaissance operations in the Zaporizhzhia region, operators from the 3rd Separate Special Operations Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces detected the R-330 “Zhitel” system.

Following surveillance of the target, special forces operators provided crucial intelligence to Ukrainian artillery units for further engagement.

The Ukrainian military released footage showing the moment of the attack on the Russian modern electronic warfare system. The video also captured fragments of intercepted communications among Russian military personnel.

The R-330 “Zhitel” system is engineered to detect, analyze, and jam satellite and cellular phone communication systems operating within the frequency range of 100 to 2,000 MHz. This jamming station is designed for the detection and disruption of enemy communications.

