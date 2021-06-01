U.S. Marines receives newest hand-held devices to deter enemy drones

The Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response – Central Command has announced that U.S. Marines have received newest hand-held devices that are designed to detect and deter enemy drones.

The Marines also participated in Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) training to use hand-held Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) devices in the United States Central Command area of operations, May 21, 2021.

Drones have not only been utilized by enemy forces to gain intelligence on U.S. and allied bases, but they have also been weaponized.

On posts throughout the United States Central Command’s Area of Operations, Marines have been supplied with various handheld devices which are effective at jamming or taking control of enemy drones. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command have been receiving training on the new assets.

The Drone Buster is one of the Marine Corps’ newest Counter-UAS assets. It is a hand-held jammer which has the ability to force a UAS to descend or to return to its operator. If a drone is positively identified, a Marine standing on post can easily point the device at the drone and eliminate it as a threat.

“As we face an ever-evolving enemy, it is important to be able to mitigate the threat at the lowest possible level,” said Captain Christopher Syrowik, a Forward Air Controller assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, “putting the drone buster into the hands of a Lance Corporal allows him to have a large impact while remaining mobile and lethal.”

The handheld systems allow the Marines to remain expeditionary and ready to move at a moment’s notice. Regular training with the devices also reinforces the confidence that the Marine’s have in their ability to effectively engage their intended target. This added capability enables the rifleman to protect personnel and assets from a modernized enemy.