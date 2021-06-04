U.S. Army selects Oshkosh Defense to integrate 30mm cannon onto Stryker

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted Oshkosh Defense to integrate the Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS), a 30 mm cannon onto Stryker combat vehicle.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, Oshkosh Defense was selected to build the new unmanned turreted auto-cannon system for Stryker in a potential contract worth up to $942,9 million. The Army could order up to six Stryker Brigades with the MCWS version.

Under the terms of the agreement, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 2, 2027.

The Army officials also said that the first delivery order covers 91 vehicles for a Stryker brigade valued at roughly $130 million.

The MCWS will retain the infantry carrier’s ability to transport nine infantry soldiers and will add “programmable airburst ammunition compatibility through dual feed ammunition handling system, improved optics and extended direct-fire range” over existing Stryker capabilities, the Army announcement states.

According to Defense News, the Oshkosh team is comprised of Pratt Miller, which began the competition as a separate company, but in December 2020, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle-maker Oshkosh purchased the company for $115 million. Pratt Miller was teamed up with Rafael.