Sunday, January 21, 2024
Turkish Navy receives first unmanned surface vessel

By Dylan Malyasov
The first unmanned surface vessel, Marlin Sida TCB 1101, was delivered to the Turkish Navy and officially entered service.

The commissioning ceremony, held at Sefine Shipyard in Yalova, marked a milestone in Turkey’s commitment to modernizing its naval forces.

The Marlin Sida, developed in collaboration between Turkey’s leading defense company, Aselsan, and Sefine Shipyard, brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront of naval operations. Standing at 15 meters in length, this unmanned surface vessel boasts an impressive range of 400 nautical miles, offering strategic versatility for various naval applications.

Equipped with electronic warfare capabilities, the Marlin Sida is designed to play a crucial role in both defensive and offensive naval warfare operations. The inclusion of a 12.7mm remote control weapons station enhances its operational flexibility, allowing it to respond effectively to potential threats near the coast or in open sea scenarios.

The Marlin Sida’s entry into service reflects a broader trend in the global maritime landscape, with nations increasingly turning to unmanned vessels to augment their naval capabilities. The unmanned nature of the vessel not only reduces the risk to human personnel in certain operations but also allows for extended endurance and surveillance capabilities.

