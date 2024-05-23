Taiwan deploys forces to monitor Chinese drills

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) of Taiwan announced on Thursday, May 23, that it is dispatching forces to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) exercises around the island.

The MND also released a video showcasing training maneuvers by Taiwan’s armed forces.

At 9 a.m., the MND reported that the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command had begun the “Joint Sword-2024A” exercise in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan. The MND condemned these exercises as an “irrational provocation” and released the video at noon, displaying all branches of the military conducting drills.

“In the face of irrational provocation from the PLA Eastern Theater, which jeopardizes regional peace and stability, MND has dispatched our aerial, naval, and land assets,” the video began. The MND stated that this deployment is intended to “uphold freedom and democracy with action” and to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty.

In the face of PLA pressure, our service members stand vigilant. #ROCArmedForces are prepared. We seek no conflicts, but we will not shy away from one to ensure our nation’s safety and protect our beautiful homeland. pic.twitter.com/Qye4qLXDpz — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 23, 2024

Taiwan’s military personnel remain vigilant amid pressure from the PLA, the MND noted. While the armed forces are prepared, they are not seeking conflict but “will not shy away from one.” The ministry emphasized that these maneuvers are essential to “ensure our nation’s safety and protect our beautiful homeland.”

The video features a range of military capabilities, including airborne early warning aircraft, air defense units, rocket launchers, naval vessels, armored personnel carriers, attack helicopters, and fighter jets. It concludes with a formation of five Indigenous Defense Fighters, underscoring Taiwan’s readiness to defend its territory.