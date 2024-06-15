Hanwha to showcase Chunmoo rocket launcher at Eurosatory

South Korea’s leading aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace, will unveil its Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) at Eurosatory 2024, held from June 17-21.

The Chunmoo MRLS is a sophisticated rocket artillery system designed to fire various types of rockets and missiles, offering tactical flexibility and precision. It can launch two different caliber rockets simultaneously, including 239mm and 280mm rockets, with ranges of 80km and 160km, respectively.

The system can also deploy a 290mm ballistic missile with a maximum range of 290km.

Hanwha Aerospace’s participation in Eurosatory underscores its commitment to providing customized solutions to NATO countries through enhanced partnerships with local companies. Mr. Jaeil Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, emphasized the company’s dedication to becoming a trusted partner for NATO nations, focusing on technology transfer, local manufacturing, and job creation.

The Chunmoo MRLS is already in use by several international operators, with Poland recently signing contracts to acquire 288 units of the HOMAR-K, a Polish variant of the K239 MRLS. To support the growing user base, Hanwha Aerospace is considering establishing a “Chunmoo User Club,” similar to the K9 User Club, where representatives from user nations can share experiences and best practices.

In addition to the Chunmoo MRLS, Hanwha Aerospace will display other advanced defense solutions, including the K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer, the TAipers tactical guided missile, the 155mm Modular Charge System, the Arion-SMET unmanned ground vehicle, and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle.