Saturday, June 15, 2024
type here...

Hanwha to showcase Chunmoo rocket launcher at Eurosatory

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Hanwha Aerospace

South Korea’s leading aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace, will unveil its Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) at Eurosatory 2024, held from June 17-21.

The Chunmoo MRLS is a sophisticated rocket artillery system designed to fire various types of rockets and missiles, offering tactical flexibility and precision. It can launch two different caliber rockets simultaneously, including 239mm and 280mm rockets, with ranges of 80km and 160km, respectively.

The system can also deploy a 290mm ballistic missile with a maximum range of 290km.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Hanwha Aerospace’s participation in Eurosatory underscores its commitment to providing customized solutions to NATO countries through enhanced partnerships with local companies. Mr. Jaeil Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, emphasized the company’s dedication to becoming a trusted partner for NATO nations, focusing on technology transfer, local manufacturing, and job creation.

The Chunmoo MRLS is already in use by several international operators, with Poland recently signing contracts to acquire 288 units of the HOMAR-K, a Polish variant of the K239 MRLS. To support the growing user base, Hanwha Aerospace is considering establishing a “Chunmoo User Club,” similar to the K9 User Club, where representatives from user nations can share experiences and best practices.

In addition to the Chunmoo MRLS, Hanwha Aerospace will display other advanced defense solutions, including the K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer, the TAipers tactical guided missile, the 155mm Modular Charge System, the Arion-SMET unmanned ground vehicle, and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia targets Ukrainian airbase with new type of cruise missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has begun using its latest long-range Kh-101 cruise missiles equipped with cluster warheads to strike remote enemy airfields, aiming to destroy exposed aircraft...

BAE Systems to unveil new air defense system at Eurosatory

Army

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin develop new rocket launcher

Army

Ukraine unveils new mystery suicide drone

Aviation

Ukraine creates world’s first drone forces

News

KNDS to unveil next-gen main battle tank at Eurosatory 2024

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.