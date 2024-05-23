Thursday, May 23, 2024
type here...

Tokyo urges stability in Taiwan Strait

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Michelle Tucker

Japan emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, May 23, following China’s announcement of military exercises around Taiwan and its outer islands.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa highlighted the significance of Taiwan Strait peace for the security and stability of Japan and the global community during a press conference. He stressed the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Japan will directly communicate with China and clearly convey its stance on this matter with the U.S. and other regional partners, Yoshimasa said. He assured that Japan will continue to closely monitor the situation.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In response, Taiwan Presidential Office spokesperson Kuo Ya-hui described China’s military actions as “regrettable.” Kuo reiterated that maintaining regional peace and stability is a shared responsibility and goal for both sides of the strait. Taiwan is managing the situation and remains committed to defending its democracy, she added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan also issued a statement, pledging to spare no effort in safeguarding the cross-strait status quo. It urged China to return to reason and show self-restraint, calling for an end to unilateral actions that disrupt peace in the Taiwan Strait.

China announced that it would conduct joint exercises in the Taiwan Strait, encompassing areas around northern, southern, and eastern Taiwan, as well as Kinmen and Matsu. The exercises were described as a response to what Beijing termed “Taiwan independence” separatist forces seeking independence.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

NVIDIA technology found in Russian military drones

Dylan Malyasov -
Hacktivists from the Cyber Resistance group have provided new data revealing a connection between American graphics processor manufacturer NVIDIA and the Russian drone manufacturer...

US Navy takes step closer to future helicopter

Army

Japan sends experts to U.S. for railgun development

News

US Army awards $451M contract to upgrade M270 launchers

Army

Ukraine transforms naval drones into unmanned rocket launchers

Maritime Security

Analyst calls for lifting weapon restrictions on Ukraine’s Azov brigade

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.