Tokyo urges stability in Taiwan Strait

Japan emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, May 23, following China’s announcement of military exercises around Taiwan and its outer islands.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa highlighted the significance of Taiwan Strait peace for the security and stability of Japan and the global community during a press conference. He stressed the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Japan will directly communicate with China and clearly convey its stance on this matter with the U.S. and other regional partners, Yoshimasa said. He assured that Japan will continue to closely monitor the situation.

In response, Taiwan Presidential Office spokesperson Kuo Ya-hui described China’s military actions as “regrettable.” Kuo reiterated that maintaining regional peace and stability is a shared responsibility and goal for both sides of the strait. Taiwan is managing the situation and remains committed to defending its democracy, she added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan also issued a statement, pledging to spare no effort in safeguarding the cross-strait status quo. It urged China to return to reason and show self-restraint, calling for an end to unilateral actions that disrupt peace in the Taiwan Strait.

China announced that it would conduct joint exercises in the Taiwan Strait, encompassing areas around northern, southern, and eastern Taiwan, as well as Kinmen and Matsu. The exercises were described as a response to what Beijing termed “Taiwan independence” separatist forces seeking independence.