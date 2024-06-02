Sunday, June 2, 2024
China seizes control of African arms market from Russia

By Dylan Malyasov
As Russia remains bogged down in its war with Ukraine, China has aggressively captured its share of the arms market in Africa.

Reports from The Economist reveal that Chinese arms exports to Sub-Saharan Africa have surged, surpassing those of Russia, which have plummeted by 44% from 2019 to 2023.

China’s strategic and aggressive marketing tactics, including offering discounts and bonuses, have made it the leading arms supplier to at least 21 African nations. This shift underscores Beijing’s growing influence in the region and the declining prowess of Russia’s defense industry amid sanctions and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The ongoing war has not only strained Russia’s economy but also exposed vulnerabilities in its military-industrial complex. This situation raises concerns about Russia’s future competitiveness in the global arms market.

China’s ability to fill the void left by Russia demonstrates its strategic ambitions and effective market tactics. For many African nations, Chinese weapons offer a cost-effective and reliable alternative, enhancing Beijing’s standing in global defense markets.

The uncertain end to the Ukraine conflict further complicates Russia’s position, making it increasingly difficult to reclaim its market share. This trend could signal a long-term shift in the global arms trade, with China solidifying its role as a dominant supplier in regions once heavily influenced by Russian weaponry.

