Taiwan condemns China’s drills as ‘irrational provocation’

courtesy photo

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) of Taiwan has strongly condemned the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) military exercises around Taiwan and its outer islands, labeling them as an “irrational provocation” that undermines regional peace and stability.

At 9 a.m. on May 23, the MND reported that the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command announced the commencement of the “Joint Sword-2024A” military exercise in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan. In response, Taiwan’s defense ministry declared it is dispatching naval, air, and ground forces to safeguard freedom, democracy, and defend Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The MND highlighted that China’s persistent harassment through military aircraft and naval ships has caused significant harm to global peace and stability. Beijing’s exercises disrupt stability across the Taiwan Strait and underscore China’s hegemonic ambitions.

The ministry emphasized that Taiwan’s armed forces are prepared for any contingency, adhering to the principle of “preparing for war, not asking for war, responding to war, and not avoiding war.” The MND asserted that the nation’s armed forces possess the capability, determination, and confidence to ensure national security.

Additionally, the ministry called on Taiwan’s citizens to unite and form a consensus during these tense times in the Taiwan Strait, encouraging them to serve as solid support for the military. By working together, the military and civilians can build a strong defensive force to safeguard their homeland.

In a subsequent press release at 10:50 a.m., the MND stated that both the military and the Coast Guard are closely monitoring Chinese military activities around Taiwan.

The MND noted that in addition to routine combat readiness exercises, ground forces are enhancing regional joint defense and military base security, while air defense and coastal missile units remain on alert.

