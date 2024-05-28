Tuesday, May 28, 2024
US military exercises near Taiwan reveal new challenges

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Joseph Helms

As tensions between the United States and China continue to rise, the US military has been intensifying its preparations for potential conflict in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly near Taiwan.

According to the WSJ, the latest move involves deploying US troops to strategically significant islands, positioning them closer to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

These island fighters are part of a broader strategy to enhance readiness and strengthen deterrence against any aggressive actions from China. The military exercises conducted on these islands have been designed to simulate various combat scenarios, ensuring that US forces are well-prepared for any potential engagements.

During the exercises, several issues were identified. The primary concern is the lack of small vessels needed to transport marines and their equipment between islands. Additionally, the US is wary of China’s extensive missile arsenal and its diverse range of drones, as reported by the publication.

More than 100 American and Filipino marines participated in the maneuvers. As part of the exercises, amphibious tanks were deployed from a US Navy ship, swam to the shore, and disembarked troops.

Officials stated that the military exercises aim to improve coordination and capabilities of the two countries’ armies and are not directed against China.

Experts suggest that these preparations are crucial given the increasing assertiveness of China’s military activities around Taiwan. The island is considered a critical point of interest for both nations, with significant implications for regional security and global geopolitical stability.

