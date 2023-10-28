Saturday, October 28, 2023
Spanish Navy receives first H135 light helicopter

By Emily Ryan Miller
Image credit: ToniTMA

The Spanish Navy (Armada) has received its first Airbus helicopter in its history.

The delivery of the first of seven H135 helicopters to the Navy, acquired as part of a contract signed in late 2021 for a total of 36 H135s for the Spanish Ministry of Defence, went ahead as planned and signals a significant advancement in the Navy’s capabilities.

This H135 helicopter is slated to be a key asset within the newly established Twelfth Squadron of the Aircraft Flotilla, represented by a distinctive white owl on its crest. The primary missions for these helicopters will encompass training and utility operations, bolstering the Navy’s versatility and effectiveness.

The H135 is a light, twin-engine produced by Airbus Helicopters (formerly known as Eurocopter). This helicopter can perform many different missions, landing almost anywhere, particularly high and hot, while carrying more payload over longer distances than other rotorcraft in its category.

To prepare for their duties, Spanish Navy crews will continue their training at Albacete while eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second helicopter, which is expected later this year. In the first half of 2024, the H135s will initiate naval trials, which will include ship-based take-offs, with the goal of achieving Initial Operational Capability (IOC) by the end of 2024.

