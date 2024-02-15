South Korea awards $355M contract for F-100 engines

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX, has been awarded an F100 engine performance-based logistics (PBL) sustainment contract by South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The contract, with a base value of $355 million, marks the third consecutive PBL contract between Pratt & Whitney and DAPA since 2012, providing ongoing maintenance support for the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Chris Johnson, Vice President of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney, expressed, “For just over a decade, we have collaborated with DAPA on these performance-based logistics contracts to establish a more strategic sustainment solution for the ROKAF fighter fleet. These contracts benefit both customers and industry by offering more efficient affordability and availability.”

This contract represents the latest milestone in a longstanding partnership between Pratt & Whitney, DAPA, and ROKAF, aiming to enhance depot planning efficiency and bolster overall fleet readiness through long-term material forecasting. Sustainment activities commenced in December 2023 and are scheduled to continue through the second half of 2027.

The high-performance Pratt & Whitney F100 turbofan engine serves as the powerplant for the F-15 Eagle and a majority of F-16 Fighting Falcons. Originating from the late 1960s for the F-X fighter program (later becoming the F-15 Eagle fighter), the F100 series has undergone continuous development. Initially facing challenges, ongoing enhancements have rendered the F100 series durable, highly reliable, and more potent, with maximum thrust increasing from approximately 24,000 lbs. in early models to over 29,000 lbs. in advanced versions.

Presently, the F100 series remains operational with the air forces of over 20 countries and is expected to maintain its critical role as a military power well into the next decades.