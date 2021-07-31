Sukhoi Su-35 jet crashes in Russia’s far east

A Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 fighter jet has crashed in the far east of Russia on Saturday, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying.

Four minutes after the takeoff, the pilot ejected, and the fighter jet continued to fly towards Sakhalin.

Later, the Su-35 crashed in the Sea of Okhotsk. As a result of the incident, there are no injuries or damage.

Citing a report from rescue officials, Interfax reported that Su-35 jet was performing a training flight, but the engine failed.

The Su-35 is the latest generation of Soviet-era Su-27 fighter jet. It is a twin-engine, multirole air superiority fighter aircraft powered by two AL-117S turbofan engines and fitted with thrust vectoring nozzles allowing the aircraft to attain “super maneuverability”.

The jet carries a 30mm cannon, has 12 hard points and can detect targets at more than 400 kilometers, while its radar can track up to 30 targets simultaneously. The fighter has range in excess of 3,500 kilometers without refueling.