Su-22 fighter jet crashes in Iran

A Su-22 fighter jet crashed in Iran’s southern Fars province on Saturday, as confirmed by state-run media.
The incident unfolded with the aircraft plummeting near Lake Persian in the Kazerun district, as disclosed by Iranian state television.
The pilot managed a safe ejection from the Su-22 military aircraft, deploying the ejection seat system and escaping unscathed. No casualties were reported.
Official reports have remained relatively scant on specifics, offering minimal insight into the circumstances surrounding the crash or the factors leading to the incident.
However, shedding a sliver of light on the situation, the Tesnim News Agency divulged that the ill-fated aircraft was under the ownership of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force.
The Su-22, a variant derived from the Russian Sukhoi Su-17, serves as a pivotal asset within Iran’s aviation arsenal.