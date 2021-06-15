Slovenia unveils its JLTVs equipped with M153 weapon system

Just last week, the Slovenian Armed Forces have demonstrated its recently received Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (​JLTVs) equipped with the Kongsberg-developed Protector M153 Remote Weapon Station (RWS), procured through the US Government Foreign Military Sales.

The Slovenian Minister of Defense Mr. Matej Tonin presented the JLTVs with M153 RWS which received the local designation as LKOV 4×4.

The contract for the purchase of these vehicles was signed on November 12, 2018 and includes 38 light wheeled armored vehicles LKOV 4×4 with an integrated Kongsberg M153 RWS.

The 38 RWS is under production in Johnstown, Pennsylvania (US), and will be delivered in the fall. The acquisition is first in a series – and Slovenia will procure additional 36 systems in 2021.

The event was supported and attended by the Norwegian Ambassador to Hungary and the Republic of Slovenia Trine Skymoen – together with her US counterpart.

“We experienced great support by the Norwegian and US ambassadors. KONGSBERG brought three CROWS stations, which we integrated on the ground in Slovenia,” said Arne Gjennestad, Vice President Marketing & Sales in DLS. “The media event showed that Slovenia is a long and trusted user of Kongsberg Remote Weapon Stations. They are proud of their systems and very happy with the U.S.-Norwegian cooperation to deliver this capability, which is important for both national and NATO coalition defense.”

The Slovenian modernization of their armed forces will continue with the procurement of 8×8 armored vehicles. The Kongsberg RT40 unmanned remote-controlled 30 mm gun turret is a strong candidate to be chosen on the preferred vehicle – which presently is the Boxer, made by German companies Rheinmetall and KMW.