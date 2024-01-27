Belgian military receives initial batch of new Falcon armored vehicles

The Belgian military has received the first batch of its new American-built Command and Liaison Vehicles (CLV).

These vehicles, known as Falcons, are set to equip combat units of both the Ground Component and the medical component, with a total of 322 units expected to be delivered.

The first Falcons arrived two weeks ago at the Bataillon de Chasseurs à Cheval, stationed in Heverlee near Louvain, as confirmed by the General Directorate for Material Resources (DG-MR) on X (formerly Twitter).

This vehicle is intended to replace the current LMV (Light Multirole Vehicle) or Lynx, manufactured by the Italian group Iveco. The Lynx has faced criticism from military personnel due to numerous defects that emerged over the years, including chassis cracks in some units.

In September 2020, the Ministry of Defense procured 322 of these vehicles at a cost of €134.7 million ($146 million), supplemented by an initial support contract of €15.4 million ($16.7 million) to provide “technical assistance” and logistical support for the new CLVs during their initial four years in service.

In Belgium, these vehicles are referred to as Falcons, while they are more commonly known worldwide as JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicles). They will be customized to meet Belgian requirements, including the installation of French-origin radios for communication with future armored vehicles under the Franco-Belgian CaMo program for Motorized Capacity. Additionally, modifications will be made to comply with European legislation, including adjustments to headlights and engine reprogramming to meet emission standards.