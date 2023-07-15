Slovenia looks to buy air defense systems from Germany

Slovenian Defense Minister Marjan Sarec has announced his country is in talks with Germany to purchase an undisclosed number of IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile systems.

“At the moment, we do not have a very efficient air defense system,” Šarec told public broadcaster RTV Slovenija. “Some in Slovenia say that we are collectively protected by NATO, but it takes some time for allied aircraft to reach Slovenia, and air defense with such a system is something different from aircraft.”

The IRIS-T system is arguably Germany’s most advanced surface-to-air weapon. The system offers effective protection against threats originating from rocket and drone attacks. It has a range of up to 40 kilometers (25 miles).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Diehl Defence is the general contractor and system integrator for IRIS-T SLM and also delivers the launcher as well as the missiles. HENSOLDT contributes the multifunctional radar TRML-4D. The Integrated Battle Management Software Fire Control (IBMS-FS) for the tactical operation center is from Airbus.

Last month, Reuters reported that Germany is set to boost its air defense capabilities with the procurement of six IRIS-T SLM missile systems. The transaction, valued at an estimated €900 million, is expected to considerably enhance the country’s Air Force.