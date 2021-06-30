Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Seven U.S. Air Force EC-130H jamming planes do the “Elephant Walk” in Arizona

By Colton Jones
Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens

The U.S. Air Force 55th Electronic Combat Group based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona showed off its might during the “Elephant Walk” training.

On Monday, the U.S Air Force conducted the ‘elephant walk’ exercise, launching approximately seven EC-130H Compass Call jamming planes in a row.

The 55th Electronic Combat Group executed this exercise using its EC-​130H jamming planes that taxied, took off and performed simulated combat sorties.

The term Elephant Walk dates back to World War II when the Army Air Forces had a large number of bombers, which would regularly generate attacks in excess of 1,000 aircraft from its Numbered Air Forces. It was named Elephant Walk because the nose-to-tail, single-file taxi movements of bombers resembled the nose-to-tail trail of elephants on their way to the next watering hole.

According to the Air Force, this event showcased the 55th Electronic Combat Group’s ability to rapidly generate multi-ship, combat-ready sorties with any of their aircraft, ensuring quick reaction and counter-communication airpower is ready anywhere, anytime.

Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens

Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

