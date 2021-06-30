Seven U.S. Air Force EC-130H jamming planes do the “Elephant Walk” in Arizona

The U.S. Air Force 55th Electronic Combat Group based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona showed off its might during the “Elephant Walk” training.

On Monday, the U.S Air Force conducted the ‘elephant walk’ exercise, launching approximately seven EC-130H Compass Call jamming planes in a row.

The 55th Electronic Combat Group executed this exercise using its EC-​130H jamming planes that taxied, took off and performed simulated combat sorties.

The term Elephant Walk dates back to World War II when the Army Air Forces had a large number of bombers, which would regularly generate attacks in excess of 1,000 aircraft from its Numbered Air Forces. It was named Elephant Walk because the nose-to-tail, single-file taxi movements of bombers resembled the nose-to-tail trail of elephants on their way to the next watering hole.

According to the Air Force, this event showcased the 55th Electronic Combat Group’s ability to rapidly generate multi-ship, combat-ready sorties with any of their aircraft, ensuring quick reaction and counter-communication airpower is ready anywhere, anytime.