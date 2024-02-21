Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

US Army to redeploy M-SHORAD systems from NATO’s eastern flank

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis

The U.S. Army has announced that Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, stationed in Ansbach, Germany, is gearing up to host a redeployment ceremony on February 26, 2024, at 11 a.m.

The unit, a vital component of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first in the U.S. Army to field and test four prototype Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) systems. These systems are crucial for providing short-range air defense against various aerial threats, including fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems.

“This deployment was the first step toward reintroducing integrated maneuver short-range air defense. Our Soldiers, NCOs, and officers have all developed immensely,” stated U.S. Army Capt. Michael Archer, commander of Alpha Battery 5-4. “Alpha Battery stepped up to the challenge and achieved greatness throughout the first operational deployment of the M-SHORAD.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Integrating SHORAD capabilities into Army maneuver operations is a meticulous process that requires establishing credible capabilities and conducting joint training and operations with maneuver forces. This deployment provided valuable insights and recommendations for both system enhancements and operational refinements. Throughout the deployment, Soldiers collaborated closely with NATO and partner nations, enhancing collective defense efforts.

With a significant presence along the Eastern Flank, Alpha Battery has played a vital role in safeguarding critical infrastructure and supporting U.S. and NATO forces. “At each location, our forces defend key infrastructure, support U.S. and NATO units, and provide base defense,” highlighted Archer. “The air defense mission here encompasses many different tasks in support of U.S. and NATO goals.”

The swift deployment to Poland, Slovakia, and Romania underscores the commitment to readiness and interoperability with host nations, reinforcing capabilities and fostering integration for regional security and stability. Elements of the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 1-62 Air Defense Battalion continue to remain forward deployed, diligently guarding NATO’s eastern flank against hostile activities and influences.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army equips soldiers with next-gen combat helmet

Emily Ryan Miller -
The U.S. Army has commenced the fielding of the Next-Generation Integrated Head Protection System (NG-IHPS) to approximately 2,000 soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat...

South Korea develops new drone interceptors

Aviation

US Army led fires in Türkiye

Army

Slovakia starts production of new AMV XP armored vehicles

Army

British-made Banshee drone found near Russian position

Aviation

Sweden to provide Ukraine with largest aid package yet

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.