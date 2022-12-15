Saab nets $86M deal for infantry anti-tank systems for Sweden

Saab announced Thursday it has received an order for NLAW, also known as the Main Battle Tank and Light Anti-tank Weapon (MBT LAW), from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

The order value is approximately SEK 900 million ($86 million) with product deliveries scheduled for 2024-2026.

The order is placed within a framework agreement between FMV and Saab.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Swedish defense forces and contributing to their anti-tank capability with our proven and trusted NLAW system,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

The NLAW, also known as the Main Battle Tank and Light Anti-tank Weapon (MBT LAW), is a simpler-to-operate weapon than the legendary Javelin, but is a very capable guided anti-tank missile.

NLAW utilizes predicted line of sight guidance and has overfly top and direct attack modes, and it is easy to use, making it a valuable tank destroyer for light forces that operate dismounted in all environments, including built up areas.

It also has night vision capability and is designed for all climate conditions and environments.

With NLAW, a single soldier can take out a heavily protected modern main battle tank at ranges between 20 and 800 metres.