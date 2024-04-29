Satellite images show secret Russia air base near Ukrainian border

Russia is building a new air base close to a border with Ukraine, in the Belgorod region, as revealed by satellite imagery analyzed by OSINT researcher RedIntelPanda.

According to the Militarnyi news agency, located approximately 70 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the secret air base is taking shape near the town of Alekseyevka. Satellite images depict various stages of construction, showcasing the development of the facility.

The site is positioned approximately 9 kilometers west of Alekseyevka, where a logistical center supporting military units of the Russian Western Military District is located.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Preparatory work for construction began last year, with road construction initiated in July 2023. Planning for the future runway was nearly completed by the onset of winter, with work resuming in early April after the winter thaw.

Thread: Russia is constructing a new airfield about 9km west of the heart of Alexeyevka, a military logistics hub in Belgorod region. In July, 2023 a road was cut to the location, and by the start of winter grading for the runway appeared mostly complete. 50.6612, 38.5694 pic.twitter.com/YS9xQQJkZl — redintelpanda (@RedIntelPanda) April 29, 2024

As of April 27, 2024, the airfield runway is undergoing the installation of the base layer or concrete covering. Using Sentinel Hub, the OSINT researcher determined the runway’s length to be approximately 1800 meters, sufficient for accommodating various aircraft types, including military transport planes like the An-26, ground-attack aircraft like the Su-25, and helicopters.

Alekseyevka falls within a zone where civilian flights over Russian territory are prohibited, a measure implemented in response to the war in Ukraine. RedIntelPanda claimed that this new airfield is being constructed for military purposes, as there have been no reports in Russian media regarding the development of a new civilian airfield in the Belgorod region.