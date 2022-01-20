Russian troops in Belarus trying to hide hull numbers of its combat vehicles

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus has released new footage of arrived Russian troops that show BMP-3 fighting vehicles with covered tactical signs.

In the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, tactical signs and hull numbers are applied to military vehicles in each military unit.

Currently, Russian troops tried to hide tactical signs and hull numbers of its fighting vehicles and main battle tanks which are deployed to areas near the border between Belarus and Ukraine. In order to hide its belonging, these tactical signs and hull numbers were painted over.

Similar tactics were used by the Russian military during the occupation of Crimea and the invasion of the Eastern regions of Ukraine in 2014.

Russia and Belarus to hold joint military exercises, named Allied Resolve, amid fears of potential invasion into Ukraine that could unleash the largest conflict in Europe for decades.

Russian troops and hardware began arriving in Belarus on Monday for the “Allied Resolve” drills to be held near Belarus’s western border with NATO members Poland and Lithuania, and close to its southern flank with Ukraine.