Wednesday, September 20, 2023
type here...

Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in Voronezh region

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback fighter-bomber crashed Wednesday, according to multiple Russian reports.

The Sukhoi twin-seater jet came down in the Voronezh region, adjacent to Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.

Russian propagandist Ilya Tumanov also confirmed on his influential Fighterbomber channel the crash of the Su-34 aircraft.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“One of the main landing gear struts failed. After trying to remove it by all possible and impossible means, the crew went into the ejection zone and left the aircraft,” Tumanov wrote on Telegram.

In a Telegram post, the Russian propagandist added that pilots ejected and were taken to a local medical facility in stable condition.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog