Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in Voronezh region

A Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback fighter-bomber crashed Wednesday, according to multiple Russian reports.

The Sukhoi twin-seater jet came down in the Voronezh region, adjacent to Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.

Russian propagandist Ilya Tumanov also confirmed on his influential Fighterbomber channel the crash of the Su-34 aircraft.

“One of the main landing gear struts failed. After trying to remove it by all possible and impossible means, the crew went into the ejection zone and left the aircraft,” Tumanov wrote on Telegram.

In a Telegram post, the Russian propagandist added that pilots ejected and were taken to a local medical facility in stable condition.