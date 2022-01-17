Russian paratroopers to receive new Kadet-100 parachute system

Russian defense manufacturer Technodinamika Group announced last week that it delivered prototypes of the new Kadet-100 parachute system for state testing.

According to a press release from Technodinamika, the new parachute system was developed to replace the legacy parachute of the Russian army D-10, which has been used by airborne units for more than 20 years.

The Kadet-100 parachute system features a round dome and is designed for paratroopers’ airborne assault operations and training jumps. The new parachute will enable the blue berets to skydive with full gear from aircraft at a speed of 140-350 km/h.

The Kadet-100 parachute enables paratroopers to perform jumps from a minimum safe altitude of 150 meters and allows a maximum flight weight of 160 kg while the average descent rate at the section of 30-35 meters from the ground does not exceed 5 m/s.

As noted by the company, the Kadet enables paratroopers to make 360-degree turns to any side within 12 seconds and features the canopy’s enhanced stability.

“Prototypes of the parachute system have been delivered to the State Flight Test Center of the Ministry of Defense. It is planned that the state tests of Kadet-100 will be completed in 2023, after which it will be possible to begin the procedure for delivering the system to the troops,” said Igor Nasenkov, General Director of Technodinamika.