Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Ukrainian FPV drone stuck in Russian military truck’s windshield

By Dylan Malyasov


A unique incident occurred when one of the First-Person View (FPV) drones attempted to target a Russian military truck and was stuck in the windshield of a vehicle.

A tiny Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit the Kamaz truck’s cabin but became stuck in the windshield without detonating.

FPV drones have proven to be a genuine concern for Russian logistics. Nearly every day, Ukrainian kamikaze drones have been responsible for the destruction of Russian armored vehicles and trucks, often along with their crews. Consequently, the Russians have implemented a rotation system for their contingent and replenished supplies primarily during the nighttime, taking advantage of the limited vision capabilities and targeting restrictions of Ukrainian drones.

Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used FPV drones since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. These drones have proven to be an effective and cost-efficient weapon.

They have played a crucial role in Ukraine’s military efforts, enabling Ukrainian drone units to strike deep into Russian territory while simultaneously helping to mitigate losses among their ground forces.

Dylan Malyasov
