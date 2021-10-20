Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Russian military still using World War II-era tanks

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Alexey Ivanov

World War II-era T-34 medium tank from the Kantemirovskaya tank division escaped their confinement of garrison motor pools and came alive on the tank trails just outside Moscow.

Tank crews of the Kantemirovskaya tank division conducted live-fire gunnery exercises operating T-34-85 tanks in the Moscow Region.

The training exercise took place on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the start of the Soviet counteroffensive during the Battle of Moscow.

It is noted that during the exercises, the tank crew practiced live fire from 85-mm cannons at a distance of 600 to 1800 m.

Photo by Alexey Ivanov

In total, over 150 personnel and more than 30 units of military equipment took part in the maneuvers.

Between 1940 and 1946, the Soviet Union made more than 58,000 T-34s of all types and after the war, they delivered thousands of these iconic vehicles to allies and partners, where they continued to see active combat.

Photo by Alexey Ivanov

