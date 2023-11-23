Reports claim Russia’s MiG-35 fighter is being used against Ukraine

The latest Russian fighter jet, the MiG-35, has been confirmed to be deployed in the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to statements by Sergei Korotkov, the Chief Designer at the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Having undergone its maiden flight in 2016 and showcased in 2017, the MiG-35 currently boasts six pre-production models within the Russian Aerospace Forces’ arsenal.

“In light of the current events, especially [the war in Ukraine], the aircraft is already participating in all ongoing operations. Further test flights are yet to be completed, and then the Ministry of Defense will make the final decision,” Korotkov mentioned in response to inquiries about the decision for serial procurement of the MiG-35 for the Russian Aerospace Forces. He highlighted that the MiG-35’s specifications “meet the requirements of foreign customers,” with negotiations underway for potential export deals.

According to Russian state media, the MiG-35 represents a cutting-edge aviation complex categorized as a “4++” generation aircraft, integrating fifth-generation fighter technologies tailored for operation in high-intensity conflict zones amidst dense air defenses. Designed to engage airborne targets in all conditions, day or night, and strike both mobile and stationary ground and surface targets, it offers versatility in combat scenarios.

Among its advantages, the MiG-35’s developers emphasize reduced radar visibility, an active phased array radar, helmet-mounted targeting systems, new engines with increased thrust, and the ability to serve as an aerial refueling tanker. The aircraft is capable of deploying various guided and unguided missiles, along with the latest precision-guided bombs.

The deployment of the MiG-35 in the Ukrainian conflict is currently not supported by anything other than a statement in the Russian media.