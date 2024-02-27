Pro-Russian military bloggers have circulated a drone photo purportedly showcasing the first damaged US-supplied M1 Abrams tank.

The footage, disseminated by Russian propaganda channels, suggests that the tank was either destroyed or severely damaged in combat. However, it is likely that the tank sustained significant damage rather than being completely destroyed. The tank crew reportedly emerged unharmed.

The Ukrainian military has refrained from commenting on the incident.

According to the latest briefing from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 26, the Russian military is engaged in simultaneous offensives across multiple fronts. Alexander Tarnavsky, Commander of the Defense Forces of the Tavriya Sector, disclosed that Ukrainian forces are fortifying defensive positions west of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

Furthermore, Kyiv has acknowledged the loss of the settlement of Lastochkyne, which was reportedly captured by Russian forces as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense earlier in the day.

The Ukrainian military is facing dire challenges on the battlefield as a result of a critical gap in Western artillery ammunition needed to withstand Russian attacks.