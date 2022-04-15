Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter shot down by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv

The Ukrainian military released footage on Friday showing the wreckage of a downed Russian helicopter near the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Media reports claim two Russian pilots died in the helicopter crash.

So far, Russia has lost 11 lethal-looking Ka-52 attack helicopters throughout the course of its invasion, according to the team of researchers at the Oryx blog, who have been compiling photo and video evidence of this war.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Ka-52 is one of the most modern Russian attack helicopters. It is a side-by-side two-seat combat helicopter with a dual reconnaissance and attack role.

The helicopter, also known as Hokum-B, completed its first flight in June 1997. The serial production of Ka-52 began in 2008 at the Progress Arsenyev Aviation plant in the Primorye region of Russia.

Russia’s TASS news agency said the Ka-52 is designated to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored vehicles, manpower, rotorcraft and other enemy aircraft on the frontline and in the tactical depth, in any weather conditions and at any time.

”The Ka-52 offers a high degree of protection for its crew, advanced automatic systems for easy piloting and is easy to service and maintain on the ground,” TASS reported.

According to Airforce-technology.com, the starboard side of the fuselage is fitted with an NPPU-80 movable gun mount installed with a 2A42 30mm automatic gun. The six wing-mounted external hardpoints can be attached with different combinations of weapons.

The hardpoints can carry VIKHR anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), ATAKA missiles with a laser guidance system and B8V-20 rocket launchers for 80mm unguided S-8 rockets. VIKHR anti-tank missile has a range of eight to ten kilometers. The Ka-52s can also be armed with IGLA-V anti-aircraft guided missiles.