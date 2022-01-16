Sunday, January 16, 2022
Russian Iskander missile systems spotted moving closer to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian high-precision, nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missile systems were spotted moving its western border amid continuing Russian military build-up close to Ukraine’s borders.

According to the Conflict Intelligence Team, an open-source information analysis group, at least two Iskander missile brigades of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation are deploying to the westerly region, near Ukraine.

Open-source intelligence observers also drew attention to the video on social media, which shows several trains loaded with large amounts of Russian military hardware, including Iskander ballistic missile systems.

Researchers from Conflict Intelligence Team say that according to indirect information from open databases, these trains with missile systems and other military equipment left the Divisional station to Ulan-Ude and Birobidzhan-2 station, near which the 103rd and 107th missile brigades of the Russian army are stationed. These units, armed with Iskanders, are part of the 36th and 35th all-military armies.

In addition, last week, the New York Times reported that the Russian military has positioned additional attack aircraft around the Ukraine border.

According to The New York Times, attack and transport helicopters, along with ground attack fighter jets, would be a critical Russian advantage, should Moscow decide to invade Ukraine.

