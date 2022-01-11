Russia moves additional attack aircraft to Ukraine border

Russia has continued to amass new troops near Ukraine’s border in recent days amid the Kremlin’s warning of military response to NATO’s expanding eastward.

Citing American officials, The New York Times reported that the Russian military has positioned additional attack aircraft around the Ukraine border.

According to The New York Times, attack and transport helicopters, along with ground attack fighter jets, would be a critical Russian advantage, should Moscov decide to invade Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As CNN previously reported, more Russian military units have been sent to the border area in recent days.

Ukrainian officials fear the current military context could foreshadow a repeat of Russian moves that led to Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.