Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...

Russia moves additional attack aircraft to Ukraine border

NewsArmyAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russia has continued to amass new troops near Ukraine’s border in recent days amid the Kremlin’s warning of military response to NATO’s expanding eastward.

Citing American officials, The New York Times reported that the Russian military has positioned additional attack aircraft around the Ukraine border.

According to The New York Times, attack and transport helicopters, along with ground attack fighter jets, would be a critical Russian advantage, should Moscov decide to invade Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As CNN previously reported, more Russian military units have been sent to the border area in recent days.

Ukrainian officials fear the current military context could foreshadow a repeat of Russian moves that led to Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine