Russian attack helicopter shot down in eastern Ukraine

A Russian attack helicopter was shot down in Ukraine’s eastern region on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine’s Command of the Assault Troops said its units of the 80th separate assault brigade shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

The Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also posted footage that reportedly showed a Ukrainian paratrooper shooting down a Russian attack helicopter.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The footage shows a Ukrainian soldier with a shoulder-held, anti-aircraft missile system standing by some trees. He fires his weapon and the person filming zooms in, revealing what appears to be the Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter in the distance.

Post also obtained a statement from the Soldiers: “This is the Ukrainian sky!” And enemy aviation has no place here.”

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces has lost at least 8 Mi-24/35 HIND attack helicopters since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.