Residents in Belgorod were rattled by an unexpected event when remnants of a Pantsir-S1 missile crashed into a residential area, including a child’s room, igniting concerns about the system’s misfire.

Social media buzzed with images and videos of the missile remnants found by local residents. One video captured the remnants breaking a building’s roof and scattered within a child’s room.

A woman off-camera counted the explosions, recalling, “I was sitting and counting how many times it boomed. I counted 13, and then…”.

The footage revealed that the missile remnants belonged to the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system, a Russian air defense system installed within the city purportedly to shield it from Ukrainian attacks.

Similar remnants of anti-aircraft missiles were discovered in other parts of the city, indicating the widespread fallout of the missile mishap.

Reports suggest that the Russian air defense systems attempted to intercept light Ukrainian drones during a nighttime attack on military targets, ostensibly in retaliation for shelling the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Due to the anti-aircraft system’s actions, a portion of the missiles plummeted onto Belgorod, resulting in destruction and the tragic loss of at least one life.

Curiously, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov asserted the interception of nine Russian defense system targets and claimed no casualties, contradicting the evident damage and loss experienced by the residents.