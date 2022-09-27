Pantsir missile fails and strikes Russian troops

Russian soldiers have shared dramatic footage of the Russian surface-to-air missile system fires on their own troops.

In the footage, the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system fails and strikes the soldiers who are filming the work of the air defense system in Ukraine.

But it is not clear from the footage exactly what was hit, nor where it took place.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Pantsir S-1 (NATO: SA-22 Greyhound) is a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile (SPAAGM) system designed by Russia.

Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system fails and boomerangs back at Russian troops pic.twitter.com/dCKf2T7Me0 — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) September 27, 2022

The Pantsir air defense system incorporates anti-aircraft guns and missiles to intercept tactical aircraft, precision-guided munitions (PGMs), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Russia’s state-run arms broker Rosoboronexport said the Pantsir has high firepower and is able to effectively engage a wide class of air attack weapons.