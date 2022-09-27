Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...

Pantsir missile fails and strikes Russian troops

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian soldiers have shared dramatic footage of the Russian surface-to-air missile system fires on their own troops.

In the footage, the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system fails and strikes the soldiers who are filming the work of the air defense system in Ukraine.

But it is not clear from the footage exactly what was hit, nor where it took place.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Pantsir S-1 (NATO: SA-22 Greyhound) is a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile (SPAAGM) system designed by Russia.

The Pantsir air defense system incorporates anti-aircraft guns and missiles to intercept tactical aircraft, precision-guided munitions (PGMs), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Russia’s state-run arms broker Rosoboronexport said the Pantsir has high firepower and is able to effectively engage a wide class of air attack weapons.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine