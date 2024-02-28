Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Russia uses newest Su-57 jet to strike targets in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian Air Force reportedly used their latest Su-57 fighter jets in recent combat operations, targeting Ukrainian military positions in the East of Ukraine.

On February 18, escorted by two Su-35 jets, the Su-57 launched a missile strike on Ukrainian targets. Sources suggest that the aircraft utilized the advanced Kh-69 stealthy cruise missile, specifically designed for the Su-57 platform.

Operating from the occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the Su-57 entered Ukrainian airspace under escort and launched the missile. Despite a technical malfunction, the missile missed its target and crashed in a field.

The Su-57 Felon, developed by Sukhoi, represents a Russian fifth-generation stealth fighter designed for versatile combat capabilities against land, air, and maritime targets. Its maiden flight occurred in January 2010, with subsequent combat testing in Syria in 2018.

While the Kh-69 missile failed to reach its intended target on this occasion, previous reports indicate its involvement in airstrikes on February 7 and 8. The Kh-69, a derivative of the Kh-59MK2, is deployed from various Russian combat aircraft.

Additionally, it has been noted that the Russians utilized the newest Su-57 in a missile attack on Ukraine to make a military propaganda film. This film is expected to be showcased as evidence of the “successful” development of the Russian defense industry ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in Russia.

