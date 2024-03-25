Monday, March 25, 2024
Russia uses new Zircon hypersonic missiles to strike targets in Ukrainian capital

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian forces launched new Zircon hypersonic missiles trying to target key locations in the heart of the Ukrainian capital early Monday morning.

The timing of the attack coincided with the celebration of the Ukrainian Security Service’s (SBU) anniversary, indicating a calculated move by the Kremlin.

Reports indicate that the hypersonic missiles, designated 3M22 “Zircon,” launched from ground-based missile systems located in Crimea. These missiles flew at incredible speeds, covering the distance from Crimea to the capital in approximately 5-6 minutes.

The Zircon missiles boast a range of 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) and travel at speeds nine times that of sound.

The Zircon’s hypersonic speed poses a formidable challenge to air defense systems, greatly reducing reaction time.

The warhead of one of the downed missiles was found in a residential building highlighting the immediate threat posed to civilians by the indiscriminate Russian targeting of populated areas.

