Russia turns bombs into cruise missiles

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia has turned conventional bombs into low-cost cruise missiles, enhancing their strike capabilities.

The latest weapon innovation from Russia, known as the UMPB (Universal’nyy Mezhvidovoy Planiruyushchiy Boyepripas), involves upgrading glide bombs with engines, significantly extending their range compared to traditional glide bombs. This modification enables the UMPB to reach targets far beyond the reach of standard aerial bombardment, posing a heightened threat to adversaries.

Recent reports indicate that Russia has already deployed these advanced weapons, using them to strike Ukrainian targets.

The UMPB integrates various components, including the air-launched FAB-250 bomb, a unified gliding and correction module, and Russian-made Kometa digital antennas for satellite navigation reception. By incorporating propulsion modules into the bomb’s design, Russia has effectively created a cost-effective solution for augmenting its arsenal of precision-guided munitions.

The adaptation of conventional bombs into cruise missiles represents a shift in warfare tactics, providing Russian forces with a potent tool for offensives.

