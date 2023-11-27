Russia begins serial production of unmanned attack helicopters

Russia has initiated the serial production of the “Termite” unmanned attack helicopter, a new development capable of deploying precision-guided laser-targeted missiles.

The unveiling took place during the visit of Russia’s Deputy Security Council Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, to Moscow’s industrial park, “Rudnevo.”

The undisclosed contract for a significant quantity of these drones was signed as early as 2021.

The helicopter-type drone, developed and manufactured by the Scientific-Production Enterprise “Strela” in Zhukovsky, part of the Kronshtadt Group, boasts a maximum takeoff weight of 450 kilograms, a top speed of 150 kilometers per hour, and a maximum flight altitude of 3,500 meters.

russia tested its self-developed unmanned attack helicopter pic.twitter.com/61hihvKfI3 — Dylan Malyasov (@MalyasovDylan) November 27, 2023

Equipped with precision weaponry, the MDP-01 “Termite” UAV is set to carry the C-8L guided missiles featuring semi-active laser guidance. This armament serves as an analogue to APKWS but exhibits a significantly higher level of refinement compared to the basic unguided rocket projectile.

The S-8L missile, the drone’s primary armament, derives from the unguided aviation rockets S-8 utilized by Russian military aviation. Unlike its predecessor S-8 rockets, the S-8L features a semi-active homing warhead with a fragmentation-explosive payload, boasting a range of up to 6 kilometers.

This missile system represents a significant leap in targeting precision, enabling the drone operator to designate and track targets along a laser beam.