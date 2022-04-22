Russia started preparations for its military parade in Moscow

Russia is deploying more than 100 military vehicles from the Alabino testing ground to Moscow for preparations for its Victory Day Parade.

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported Friday that the convoys include Typhoon armored vehicles, Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems mounted on the Ural vehicle, Iskander missile systems, S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems, Uran-9 robotic systems, Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile systems, specialized vehicles for technical support and maintenance.

“The tracked vehicles will be moved to the city of Moscow by rail,” the ministry said. “The T-34 and Armata tanks participating in the military parade will be transported to a temporary site on trucks during this night.”.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said: “In total, 11,000 military personnel, 131 units of modern weapons and military equipment, and 77 planes and helicopters are involved in the preparations for the parade on Red Square.”

The Russian troops will hold night rehearsals of the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on April 28 and May 4 and a final rehearsal on May 7, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Oleg Salyukov has been appointed to command the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, it said.

Military parades to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 will also take place on May 9 in 28 Russian cities.