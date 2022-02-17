Russia sending its newest tanks to Ukraine border

Russia has deployed its latest version of the T-90 tank to its border with Ukraine.

In the 60-second video, which began to circulate on social media channels late yesterday, almost 20 newest T-90M Proryv-3 (Breakthrough-3) main battle tanks were spotted in Kastornaya in the Kursk region, just 83 kilometers (51 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

T-90M tanks, which were spotted near the Ukrainian border, are assigned to 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District, stationed in Mosrentgen, Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug of Moscow.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

The new tank features many of the technologies developed for Russia’s revolutionary T-14 Armata.

The T-90M tank is outfitted with a new turret with a powerful 125m cannon that allows using new highly powerful munitions and also missiles that can strike enemy tanks at a distance of up to 5 km.