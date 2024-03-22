Friday, March 22, 2024
Russia hits Ukraine’s largest dam

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia launched its most extensive assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Friday morning.

The deadly attack, consisting of drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles struck at the heart of Ukrainian power facilities, including the nation’s largest dam and a critical power line serving the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.

The DniproHES hydroelectric dam, also known as Dnipro Dam, in Zaporizhzhya, situated on the Dnieper River, bore the brunt of the Russian massive attack. Ukrainian authorities confirmed that Russian cruise missiles had targeted the dam, causing a fire but assuring the public that there was no immediate risk of a breach. Emergency services swiftly responded to contain the damage, emphasizing that the situation remained under control.

Simultaneously, a power line vital to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant was severed, plunging parts of the country into near-complete darkness. While the blackout posed immediate challenges, Ukraine’s Enerhoatom later reported the successful repair of one of the damaged power lines, partially restoring electricity supply to the affected areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the assault, revealing that it involved a staggering barrage of 150 drones and missiles.

“Currently, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP is connected to the unified energy system of Ukraine by two power transmission lines, thanks to which the plant’s own needs are fulfilled,” the state’s nuclear energy operator wrote on Telegram.

Strikes were also reported in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsya, Khmelnytskiy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Odesa, and Lviv regions.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

