Russia develops new single-engine fighter aircraft

Russian plane maker Sukhoi is developing a next-generation single-engine fighter, an industry source has told TASS news agency.

According to TASS, Russian state aerospace company Sukhoi is now developing new light tactical fighter aircraft.

“The Sukhoi company is developing a single-engine light tactical plane with the takeoff weight of up to 18 tonnes. The plane’s maximum speed will be above 2 Mach. It will also have super-maneuverability and improved takeoff and landing performance, thanks to a thrust vector control engine. The plane’s thrust-to-weight ratio will be above 1,” news agency reported, citing an industry source.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In general, a single-engine aircraft is better in terms of cost and (less) maintenance requirement and Russia plans to develop new light combat aircraft to replace the aging fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 close-support aircraft.

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told reporters in December 2020 that the company was working on the concept of an advanced single-engine light-and medium-class piloted and unmanned combat plane.

“Work is underway to develop a combat aviation system of the future in its light and medium classes. Under the design, this may be a universal platform in the manned and unmanned versions. The company is working on the concept and the operational requirements for such a platform. We are doing this on our own initiative so far, without [federal] budget funds,” the Rostec chief said.