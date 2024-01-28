Sunday, January 28, 2024
Royal Navy destroyer intercepts Houthi drone in Red Sea

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Randy Savarese

A Royal Navy warship successfully repelled a drone attack carried out by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, the UK defense secretary has announced.

Grant Shapps, the defense secretary, said the UK remained “undaunted” after the assault by the Iran-backed rebel group, adding that the government’s commitment to protecting innocent lives and the freedom of navigation was “absolutely unwavering”.

Fortunately, none of the ship’s crew members were injured during the assault, and the HMS Diamond emerged from the encounter undamaged, as stated by the Ministry of Defence. The ship’s missile defense system was instrumental in intercepting and neutralizing the drone, preventing any harm.

The British military also released footage that showcased the moment of the interception, thanks to the ship’s EO camera recording capabilities. Impressively, this marks the 9th aerial target that the ship has successfully destroyed during its deployment.

