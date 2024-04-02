Ukraine to get more mine clearing systems from UK

Pearson Engineering, a renowned provider of military engineering solutions, has been selected by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply equipment aimed at neutralizing the pervasive threat of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Ukraine.

As noted by the company, as Ukraine grapples with the grim reality of being the most heavily mined country globally, the company will provide equipment to defeat the threat of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to Ukrainian Armed Forces, as part of previously announced mine clearance capability packages.

The contract, facilitated by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) on behalf of the UK and the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), forms a crucial component of the over £100 million maintenance & maneuver support package announced in October 2023. Pearson Engineering’s role encompasses the provision of multi-purpose vehicle interfaces, enabling Ukrainian armored vehicles to integrate self-protection mine ploughs, contributed by the British Army and refurbished by Pearson Engineering.

These interfaces not only facilitate the clearance of safe routes but also offer flexibility to accommodate various ground engaging equipment, crucial for countering diverse obstacles effectively. Additionally, Pearson Engineering has supplied remotely controlled mine clearance vehicles, such as the MW370, designed to neutralize ordnance and establish safe passages across civilian terrain, alongside Barbadian Mine Rollers, offering protection against pressure-fused mines and IEDs.

Recognizing the urgent need for such equipment in conflict zones, comprehensive spares and sustainment packages accompany the supplied assets, ensuring continuous operational readiness to safeguard Ukrainian Armed Forces and assets. Ian Bell, Group CEO at Pearson Engineering, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering life-saving solutions, leveraging their extensive experience in designing and supplying mine clearance equipment worldwide.

Ukraine’s pressing need for robust defense mechanisms is echoed by Maj Gen Anna-Lee Reilly, head of Strategic Capability, Engagement, and Operations at DE&S, who highlights the collaborative efforts aimed at fortifying Ukraine’s capabilities for long-term security and stability.