Possible $445M heavy tactical vehicles sale to Kuwait gets US State Department approval

The U.S. State Department on Thursday cleared more than $445 million worth of heavy tactical vehicles sale for Kuwait.

The potential sale announced on the Defense Security Cooperation Agency would cover 517 heavy tactical vehicles.

In addition, its notice says that the Government of Kuwait has requested to buy also 31 HEMTT Wrecker Trucks (M984A4 ten-ton with crane and winch); 100 HEMTT Fuel Tanker Trucks (M978A4, ten-ton, 2,500 gallon); 188 Guided Missile Transporter Trucks (M985A4, ten-ton with winch); 50 Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) Trucks (M1070A1); 50 635NL Commercial Trailers for use with HET prime movers; 49 Palletized Load System (PLS) Trailers (M1076A0); PLS Flat Rack (M1077 with sides); elements of logistical, contract, and other support services including spare parts, special tools and test equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” DSCA said in its announcement.

“Kuwait will use these heavy vehicles to transport and support heavy equipment, including their legacy M1A2 tanks and their new M1A2K main battle tank slated for delivery in 2021,” the DSCA notice says. “Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and the associated services into its armed forces.”

The principal contractor will be Oshkosh Defense, LLC, Oshkosh, WI, for HEMTTs, HETs, PLS trailers, and support. The sub-contractor for commercial 635NL trailers will be Fontaine Trailers, Springville, AL. The sub-contractor for trailer flat racks will be Etnyre, Oregon, IL.

It is important to note, however, that U.S. government approval does not mean a country has agreed to purchase the weapons or other systems in question.