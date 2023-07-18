Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Poland looks to buy a new version of Rosomak combat vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Rosomak S.A. courtesy photo

Polish Armed Forces may acquire a new version of the indigenous Rosomak armored vehicle, according to Defense24.

Adam Świerkowski, the editor of the Polish news magazine, posted a Defence24 article that said the Armed Forces would receive the new Rosomak-L (Long) configuration, with a hull of extended length.

According to the report, an agreement will be signed on delivering 250 up to 400 Rosomak wheeled APCs by the end of 2023.

The Rosomak-L combat vehicle will fit a new HSW/WB Electronics ZSSW-30 unmanned turret system with an Mk44 Bushmaster II S 30mm chain gun and anti-tank missiles.

The newly developed Rosomak-L variant has a hull that is 60 cm longer than the existing Rosomak platform (base length of 7.8 m). This provides the vehicle with greater displacement in an amphibious setting so that it is possible to integrate a new ZSSW-30 turret on the platform, and yet, retain a proper reserve in the domain of amphibious capacity.

The new APCs would either replace the obsolete BWP-1 platforms in some units, or they would be received by entirely new formations.

