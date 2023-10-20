Philippines buys C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters

The Department of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines has made a significant announcement, revealing the acquisition of three C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters from Lockheed Martin through a Direct Commercial Sale.

According to a press release from Lockheed Martin, by choosing the C-130J, the Philippines joins the ranks of 21 other nations that rely on this versatile aircraft to meet their tactical airlift mission requirements.

In the world of tactical missions, the need for a reliable aircraft that can consistently deliver operational results in challenging environmental and geographical conditions is paramount. The C-130J-30 possesses these attributes and more, making it the perfect fit for the Philippine Air Force (PAF), which will be operating these new Super Hercules. All three aircraft are set for delivery in 2026.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Philippines has a long history of operating C-130 aircraft, dating back to the early 1970s when it received its first Hercules. The PAF currently maintains a mixed fleet of legacy C-130s, which play a crucial role in supporting various humanitarian, military, and natural disaster relief missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. With the introduction of the C-130J-30, an extended version of the C-130J with an additional 15 feet (5 meters) of cargo space, the Super Hercules will provide PAF crews with increased power, range, integration, space, and capabilities to effectively address complex and evolving tactical mission requirements.

Rod McLean, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business, stated, “Philippine Air Force crews have long demonstrated what the C-130 is designed to do: go everywhere — in any condition — to deliver hope and help where it’s needed most. It is an honor to continue serving the Philippines with the most advanced and capable C-130 ever produced. The Super Hercules provides the Philippine Air Force with unmatched interoperability and capability, supporting challenging mission requirements across the Pacific region.”

The C-130J Super Hercules stands as the gold standard in tactical airlift, offering a unique blend of versatility and performance, capable of completing missions anywhere, anytime. To date, 26 operators in 22 nations are part of the C-130J global fleet. Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 525 C-130J Super Hercules in 10 mission variants.